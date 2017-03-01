Recall that early last month, some Jewish scientists stormed Nnewi, Anambra State and conducted Deoxyribonucleic Acid, DNA, test on interested citizens of Igbo origin to determine the Jewish relationship with Igbo tribe
Kanu, who has been held by the Federal Government and its security agencies since October 15, 2015 over treason and felony charges, will continue his defense today.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.