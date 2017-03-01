Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, this morning gathered at the Federal High Court Abuja, on Jewish attires to witness the court case of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.Recall that early last month, some Jewish scientists stormed Nnewi, Anambra State and conducted Deoxyribonucleic Acid, DNA, test on interested citizens of Igbo origin to determine the Jewish relationship with Igbo tribeKanu, who has been held by the Federal Government and its security agencies since October 15, 2015 over treason and felony charges, will continue his defense today.