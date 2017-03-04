Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) is working in concert with the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to rig the 2019 General Elections. The governor also announced the construction of Odufor-Akpoku-Umuoye Road as s reward to Etche people for voting massively for the PDP during the Etche/ Omuma Federal Constituency supplementary elections.Speaking on Saturday during a thank you visit to Etche Local Government Area for their support to the PDP during the Supplementary Elections, Governor Wike said: “INEC is planning to rig the 2019 General elections.“They claim they are re-deploying the 23 Electoral Officers in the state. But we have authentic intelligence report that INEC has consulted APC and they plan to post pliant Electoral Officers from APC states to Rivers State. “These pliant Electoral Officers being handpicked from APC states are to help in rigging the elections in 2019 “. Governor Wike said that no level of fraudulent postings by INEC to Rivers State will lead to a favourable ground for rigging elections.“If they like, let them post their fathers to Rivers State, we will resist any attempt to rig the 2019 elections in the state. Our people will remain vigilant. “They can rig in another state, certainly not Rivers State. For us, we must elect our representatives through the democratic process. Nobody will intimidate us”, he said. He noted that if INEC planned to re-position the electoral system, such reform must start from the top. The governor said reforms from the bottom smacks of hypocrisy.He said: “The head is rotten. You have to cut off the head. They should first cut off the head before coming down to the lower rung of the ladder “. The governor said nobody died during the February 25, 2017 Etche/ Omuma Federal Constituency elections because security agencies acted professionally. He added that once security agencies follow electoral guidelines, elections will hold peacefully and the actual representatives of the people will always emerge. While commending the Etche people for standing firm during the Supplementary Elections, Governor Wike assured them that they will always benefit from his administration.Member Representing Etche/ OmumaFederal Constituency , Chief Jerome Eke said that the several rerun elections in the state have confirmed Governor Wike as a true leader of the state who has the support of the people. He said: “They ordered several rerun elections in Rivers State, instead Governor Wike is now more popular as the entire country has realised that he is on ground and controls the Rivers political space ” Winner of the Etche State Constituency 2, Mr Tony Ejiogu dedicated his victory to Governor Wike for his delivery of projects to Etche people, which convinced the people to vote for PDP.The governor was accompanied to Etche by Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Former Deputy Speaker, Austin Opara, Etche PDP Leader, Prince Emma Anyanwu, Senator Lee Maeba, Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo and Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih. Earlier, Governor Wike witnessed the burial of Late Mrs Catherine Onuchuku, mother of the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Okey Onuchuku.The governor also inspected the ongoing construction of the State Ecumenical Centre.