Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has called on the Muhammadu Buhari government to approve the increment of workers' minimum wage to N50,000.He made the plea while delivering the 4th National Public Service Lecture of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association.“When a man who earns N18,000, cannot buy a bag of rice, how then can such a person take care of his family? Does it make sense to him if you tell him not to find alternative means of catering to the needs of his family?" he queried.He also called for the decentralisation of the war against corruption if it must be won.