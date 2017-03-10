IN PICTURES: President Buhari arrives Nigeria after prolonged medical vacation 9:40 AM 0 Hot, Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to the country after about two-month medical vacation in London, United Kingdom. The presidential jet that conveyed Buhari landed at the Air Force Base in Kaduna at 7.40am. See photos: Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.