IN PICTURES: Osinbajo gets Akwa Ibom chieftaincy title 9:37 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been conferred with a Chieftaincy title in Akwa Ibom State. The title "Obong Emem Ibom" was conferred on him by state traditional rulers during his Thursday visits to the state. The visit was in continuation of the Niger Delta peace talk which commenced at Delta state. See photos:
