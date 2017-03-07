IN PICTURES: Osinbajo Arrives Lagos To Flag-off Lagos-Ibadan Standard Railway 3:33 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Lagos for ground breaking ceremony of the Lagos – Ibadan Railway Project with extension to Lagos Port Complex at Apapa. It’s a segment of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s new Lagos – Kano standard-gauge railway, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media has said. SEE PHOTOS: Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.