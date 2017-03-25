 IN PICTURES: Ooni of Ife and Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby in London | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Ooni of Ife His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby who received the African foremost monarch at his Lambert Palace, London.


