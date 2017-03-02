IN PICTURES: Gov Fayose visits former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar 12:26 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria, Politics A+ A- Print Email Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, paid former Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) a visit at his Abuja residence. The visit of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum was disclosed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka. The detail of the meeting is yet to be made public. See photos below… Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.