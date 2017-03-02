 IN PICTURES: Gov Fayose visits former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, paid former Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) a visit at his Abuja residence.


The visit of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum was disclosed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka.


The detail of the meeting is yet to be made public.

