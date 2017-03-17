 IN PICTURES: Fayose supervises distribution of food items, money to Ekiti people | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
IN PICTURES: Fayose supervises distribution of food items, money to Ekiti people

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday personally supervised the sharing of food items and money to residents of Odo Ado area of the state.


In photographs taken at the event, Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, could be seen casually-dressed dishing out instructions.

  1. This Fayose self, I weep fro Nigeria!

  2. Guy weep for yourself. What is government when there is hunger and come to think of it no governor is loved like fayose by his people

