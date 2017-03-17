IN PICTURES: Fayose supervises distribution of food items, money to Ekiti people 12:14 PM 2 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday personally supervised the sharing of food items and money to residents of Odo Ado area of the state. In photographs taken at the event, Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, could be seen casually-dressed dishing out instructions. See photos below: Share to:
This Fayose self, I weep fro Nigeria!ReplyDelete
Guy weep for yourself. What is government when there is hunger and come to think of it no governor is loved like fayose by his peopleReplyDelete