Less than two weeks that Borno state governor, Ibrahim Shettima named an estate after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his state, the Lagos state counterpart has replicated the honour by naming a bridge after the revered All progressives Congress, APC, leader.Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries witnessed the commissioning of Aboru-Abesan link bridge, roads and a new Statue of the leader in Alimosho Local government area of the state.See photos: