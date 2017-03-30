 IN PICTURES: Ambode honours Tinubu with statue, names bridge after him | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » IN PICTURES: Ambode honours Tinubu with statue, names bridge after him

2:03 PM 0
A+ A-
Less than two weeks that Borno state governor, Ibrahim Shettima named an estate after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his state, the Lagos state counterpart has replicated the honour by naming a bridge after the revered All progressives Congress, APC, leader.


Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries witnessed the commissioning of Aboru-Abesan link bridge, roads and a new Statue of the leader in Alimosho Local government area of the state.

See photos:



Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top