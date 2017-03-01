The Nigeria Immigration Service, Ogun State Command, has nabbed three Beninoise in Aiyetoro, in the Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.The suspects – Muheedeen Dikou, Francis Akete and Inyas Akete – were said to be in possession of a locally-made gun and charms, among others.The Controller of Immigration in the state, Ajibola Bayeroju, said the trio were arrested by the operatives of the command who were on patrol of the border town last Friday.He said the suspects were illegal immigrants who were allegedly into nefarious activities.“This is because a locally-made pistol, charms, fake identity cards and two motorcycles, among others, were recovered from them,” the controller added.He said given the discovery, the command sought and got the approval of the Comptroller-General of Immigration to carry out constant raids on communities around the border areas in the state to arrest illegal immigrants.Bayeroju advised illegal immigrants in the state to leave the country, saying operatives of the command would continue its raiding. He added that any illegal immigrant arrested would face the full wrath of the law.