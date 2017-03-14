Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho did not hold back against fans of his former team Chelsea, after he lost 1-0 in a FA Cup quarter-final clash on Monday night.N’Golo Kante scored the only goal of the encounter, as the Blues continued their quest for a domestic double this season.During the first half, Mourinho clashed with Antonio Conte on the touchline after an incident on the pitch.It resulted in the Stamford Bridge supporters singing “you are no longer special” to the Portuguese, who was in charge of Chelsea for two stints.In his characteristic way, Mourinho held up three fingers, indicating the number of Premier League titles he has won with the club.Speaking after the game, he told reporters: “They can call me what they want. I am a professional. I defend my club.“Until they have a manager who wins four PL titles for them, I am number one.”