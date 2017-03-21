President Muhammadu Buhari says he is saddened by the recent attacks on a market in Zaki Biam, Benue state which resulted in the loss of lives.Gunmen on Monday stormed the popular Zaki Biam yam market in Ukum LGA of Benue state, spraying bullets and inflicted heavy damages on human beings and businesses.Reports stated that the victims were mostly women and children who were at the market. The gunmen arrived around 3pm on motorcycles and Toyota Corolla cars before opening fire on the marketers. There was pandemonium everywhere.In a statement on Tuesday via his official twitter handle, @Mbuhari, the President said: “I am saddened by the recent attack by gunmen on a market in Zaki Biam, Benue State, and which resulted in the loss of lives.“I commiserate with the Government and people of Benue State.“I assure that the incident will be investigated, and the perpetrators brought to justice”.