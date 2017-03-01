Recall that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, confirmed the separation from her husband, Oladunni Churchill last month.Feeding the public with more information on why she called it quit, the actress revealed that her husband was cheating on her.Tonto also said she has blocked her husband from accessing their son since they went their separate ways, and went further to delete all her estranged husband’s photos from her Instagram page.The actress further revealed that no one knows how many STDs she had treated and the pain she felt in her marriage adding that her marriage was full of ‘lies, deceit and scam.’However, when Churchill was asked if he still wishes to reconcile with his wife, he said, “I remain positive.”Also, Spokesperson to Churchill, Mr Paul says, his boss is doing everything to restore his marriage.He told Pulse, “I will not like to refer to it as a drama. Because Mr Chairman holds this issue closely to heart and it’s a private family affair.“And I will implore Nigerians and the populace to allow private things to remain private.“All the things you are hearing about medical issues and all they are entirely false.“The chairman respects the privacy of his family; there may be issues and wants to keep things private.”