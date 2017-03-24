Nollywood diva, Mercy Johnson has dissociated herself from news making the rounds that she is distributing free IPads and phones.The actress, who recently bagged an appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kogi State Government on Entertainment, Arts and Culture, said the report was fake.She advised her fans to disregard the news as it was a scam.The mother of three made this known on her Instagram page @mercyjohnsonokojie.The actress cum politician wrote: “My correct Facebook page is the verified one, and I am still trying to get ownership of it.“I have not asked anyone to answer any questions on my films.“I have only 1 ipad to myself, I don’t intend to give it out and I am not sharing free ipads or phones.“I have never and will never ask my fans to pay money for anything.“So do not pay Money into any account for delivery from Mercy Johnson as it is a Scam.“This account is been investigated and I am certain the person will be arrested.“DIAMOND BANK PLC ACCOUNT NAME:OSAIGBOVO FRIDAY/ACCOUNT NUMBER:1115641152/DYA SAVINGS ACCOUNT.”