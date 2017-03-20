Allwell Oji, a Port Harcourt-based nurse, has released a video to fault the attempt to link him to Allwell Orji, the medical doctor who ended his life on Sunday.Orji had jumped into the lagoon from the Adekunle axis of the third mainland bridge in Lagos.But Oji, whose picture is being used to depict Orji, says he is alive and well.While the suicide victim was a doctor, Oji said he is a nurse.“Good afternoon, my beloved friends and well-wishers. My name is Oji Allwell, I am a nurse. I am making this online live video in regards to the news that has been trending online about me being a medical doctor who jumped into the lagoon,” Oji said in the incomplete Facebook video.The suicide victim, Orji, was said to have ordered the driver of his grey coloured Nissan SUV with registration number LND 476 EE, to stop before jumping into the water.Kehinde Adebayo, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), had said efforts were being made to recover Orji’s corpse.“The agency received a distress call of a man who parked his grey coloured Nissan SUV with registration number LND 476 EE at about 4.50 pm today Sunday, 19th March 2017 around Adekunle, inward 3rd Mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon,” Adebayo said after the incident.“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the man said to be medical doctor named Orji who was said to be driven by his driver and suddenly ordered the driver to pull over, dropped from the car and suddenly jumped into the water from the bridge,” he added.Allwell Oji, according to the information on his Facebook page, studied at Global Hospital & Health City, Chennai and also attended the school of nursing, Amachara, Umuahia, Abia state.