Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has ruled himself out as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique.On Wednesday night, Enrique announced that he will not continue as Barcelona coach next season after their 6-1 win at home against Sporting Gijon.When asked about taking the job during his Thursday’s press conference, Wenger reiterated that he would prefer to continue at Arsenal.“My preference has always been the same. I’m not looking for jobs in other clubs,” he said.Wenger also refused to comment on news that he turned down a big-money offer from China.“This press conference is about the game at Liverpool, not what I did and didn’t turn down,” the Frenchman said.On Mesut Ozil, who was sent home from training because of illness Wenger said: “I don’t know. We’ll see, he should be okay.”