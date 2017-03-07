A new Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Chafe, has assumed headship of Ekiti State Police Command dismissing insinuations that he was deployed to destabilise the administration of Governor Ayo Fayose.Addressing his maiden press conference at the command headquarters in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Chafe who was transferred from neighbouring Kogi State he is in his new duty post to fight crime and make the state safe for investment.Chafe also denied being posted to Ekiti State to rig the 2018 governorship election in favour of a particular political party saying he only knew that the election will hold in the state after his assumption of duty.He said: “I am not under any instruction to come here to fight anybody. Even when I was transferred, I did not even know that Ekiti election is coming soon; it was when I got here that I knew that election is coming here soon.“I value my profession and personality above any other thing. Even if you check all the elections that had been conducted recently, President Buhari didn’t interfere in police works. So, I am here to perform my statutory duties.“I am a Nigerian and wherever I go to, I see myself as part of that community and I can’t come here to cause trouble. I have worked in all the six geopolitical zones of the country and I have good records.”