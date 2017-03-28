Super Eagles’ striker Kelechi Iheanacho has ruled out any possibility of leaving English clubside Manchester City “any time soon’’, saying he was happy to be part of the team.Newsmen report that in spite of some impressive outings, City manager Pep Guardiola has given Iheanacho only few playing opportunities. However, the striker on Tuesday vowed to stay on and fight for his place in the face of competition from Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. Iheanacho, who has scored seven goals from 24 appearances this season, said: “I’m very happy and very grateful to be in this team.“I keep working hard every day and when I get my chance I have to prove to everyone I need to be in the squad. “It’s a great squad with great players. Everyone is working really hard. So, everyone should be happy being in this team. “It’s a great team. The supporters give us everything.So, we need to keep fighting for the team and the fans. “I am improving every day. I keep learning and improving and that will help me in the future. I love it here,” he was quoted on the club’s website as saying.