“Regarding to wearing of uniform, I wish to advise that the senate avails itself of the legal basis of its decision to compel me to wear uniform. I am similarly taking legal advice on this issue so that both the senate and I will operate within the proper legal framework,'' Ali wrote.
I'm getting legal advice on whether or not to wear Customs uniform - Hameed Ali
“Regarding to wearing of uniform, I wish to advise that the senate avails itself of the legal basis of its decision to compel me to wear uniform. I am similarly taking legal advice on this issue so that both the senate and I will operate within the proper legal framework,'' Ali wrote.
This man is a big fool. He is more of a politician than a professional. He sees himself as a big man– too big for his uniform. He is not pround of his uniform. He must be cut to size. If he can't wear his uniform then he must resign.ReplyDelete