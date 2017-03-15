 I'm getting legal advice on whether or not to wear Customs uniform - Hameed Ali | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Hameed Ali, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, in a second letter sent to the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday said he is seeking legal advice on the directive of the senate that he should wear a uniform.


“Regarding to wearing of uniform, I wish to advise that the senate avails itself of the legal basis of its decision to compel me to wear uniform. I am similarly taking legal advice on this issue so that both the senate and I will operate within the proper legal framework,'' Ali wrote.

  1. This man is a big fool. He is more of a politician than a professional. He sees himself as a big man– too big for his uniform. He is not pround of his uniform. He must be cut to size. If he can't wear his uniform then he must resign.

