President Muhammadu Buhari has returned home after about 50 days of medical treatments in the United Kingdom.Mr. President said he is feeling better now and pleased to be back home.The President arrived Presidential villa, Abuja on Friday and hosted Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and other top officials to a meeting at the First Lady office.Bashad Ahmaad, President's aide quoted him as saying: “I am pleased I am back, I am feeling much better now”.The President is expected to forward transmission to the Nigerian Senate, notifying of his arrival and intention to take back work.