Former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has lavished praises on Spanish giants Barcelona who qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after overcoming a 4-0 first leg defeat to advance 6-5 on aggregate following their 6-1 win in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday night.Oliseh who currently coaches Dutch second-tier club Fortuna Sittard tweeted his feelings about the reversal of the tie between Barcelona and PSG moments after the match.“This Barcelona 6-1 victory is one game that I will tell my grand kids about if God permits,” former Ajax, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund star Oliseh tweeted.“I don’t think there has been a game like this.”Barcelona defied history by reaching the quarterfinals Wednesday night by overturning a 4-0 first leg disadvantage in Paris, the first team in Champions League history to advance after suffering that massive first leg defeat.Edison Cavani’s goal was not enough as Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar (brace), Sergi Roberto and an own goal by Layvin Kurzawa ensured the Blaugrana will be among the last eight sides left in the UEFA Champions League.