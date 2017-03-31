Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, on Friday pledged to provide protection and welfare support to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state.The governor made the pledge in Kaduna on Friday when the State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Bello Ballama visited the Government House.El-Rufa’i, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Barnabas Bala, said that the state government had placed high premium on the protection of the lives and property of the corps members.According to him, the government will also support the NYSC in carrying out its mandate especially in providing vital skills to corps members to be self reliant.He said that the government, which recently received the award of best state in the ease of doing business in the country, would continue to motivate its youths to acquire skills for their economic empowerment. The governor stressed that providing skills to the youths would help reduce unemployment and facilitate opening up of new businesses.Earlier, the NYSC state coordinator, Mr Bello Ballama appreciated the state government support to the welfare of corps members, and assured that the scheme would continue to contribute to the speedy development of the state.According to him, that NYSC is a vital instrument of human capital development in the country. He said that over 80 per cent of corps members serving in the state were deployed to the education sector.Ballama added that the scheme had also provided critical manpower in the health sector, especially in rural areas. The coordinator urged the government to support the state NYSC office with utility vehicles, ambulance and accommodation for its senior officials.