The Ondo State Chapter of Yoruba Youth Council, YYC, the youth arm of Yoruba Elders Group, has expressed displeasure over police handling of the recent communal clash between Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba in Ile-Ife, Osun State.Police paraded suspects responsible for the clash, disturbance of public peace and mayhem in Ile-Ife during the week.Some notable Yoruba persons have before now, lamented that no Hausa/Fulani origin was paraded among the suspects, describing the arrest of suspected persons as onesided.In a communiqué issued at the end of its inaugural meeting and read to newsmen in Akure on Thursday by its Ondo State Chairperson, Miss Ewatomilola Owoeye, YYC condemned the action of the police.YYC also noted that the recent arrests by the police was one sided.It said, “We observed those paraded at the force headquarters are Yoruba; there was no Hausa /Fulani among those who were paraded.“We are urging the police to with immediate effect transfer those who were arrested to Osun where the incident occurred.“We are also urging the police to conduct proper investigation so as not to arrest innocent Nigerians,” she said.