Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia state governor, says he should own 90% of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by virtue of his N500 million donation to the former ruling party in 1998.Kalu said asides being a major stakeholder in the PDP at its inception, he also funded the first presidential election of Olusegun Obasanjo with N100 million.The ex-governor made the comments on Monday during a dinner in Washington DC, United States.Kalu also said that the PDP government he supported put him out of business over his decision to contest the presidency in 2007 and for going against the third term agenda of Obasanjo.“All of you know that if the PDP were a company, I ought to own 90 per cent of it because in 1998, I gave the party its first N500m. By then, I wasn’t in government,” he said.“I also gave the presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, over N100m in 1998.“How many Nigerians would have done that? Yet the same government, the same PDP, took my bank, took my airline, took my oil licence to put me out of business entirely because I proposed that I must run for president in 2007; I also opposed the 3rd term, which they are denying today.”