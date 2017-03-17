Former Senate Majority Leader, Ali Ndume, said yesterday that Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, ought not remain in office as head of the Upper Chambers, if the senate could refuse to confirm Ibrahim Magu, as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, based on allegations levelled against him.S Senator, Ndume, who spoke in a programme, Sunrise, on Channels Television, said Saraki was still Senate President despite his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, while Magu was not cleared due to an allegation by the Department of State Services, DSS.Ndume said: “Many have cases in court, yet occupy seats in the Senate. “So if you say because of the allegations Magu should not be confirmed, then I should not be a sitting Senator and Saraki should not be Senate President.”