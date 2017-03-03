Brown Ideye has admitted that he decided to join Tianjin TEDA, after speaking with Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel about the Chinese Super League outfit.Ideye joined TEDA this week and is set to make his debut against Shandong Luneng on Saturday.The 28-year-old has already been handed the No. 39 shirt and will compete with Gabon striker Malick Evouna for a place in the starting line-up.“Mikel has told me about the whole team, and I will put my best into training and I will follow the coach’s instruction and get through the training team.“I watched the Super League and I believe that with my current physical condition, I can make my debut at any time, I will strive for a position in the starting lineup”, Ideye stated in a chat with sports.enorth.com.cn.