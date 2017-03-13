Jose Mourinho will be without a specialist striker, when he takes his Manchester United side to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup quarter-final clash on Monday night.United are already without top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who begins a three-match suspension.Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney will be absent due to injury, while Marcus Rashford is ill.All three players did not travel with the rest of the squad to London on Sunday afternoon.Mourinho is now likely to play Marouane Fellaini at centre-forward, with Juan Mata or Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the nearest supporting role.The Portuguese will be hoping he has a recognised striker fit, when they welcome Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday.