Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is demanding a two-year contract with the club.


The 35-year-old already has a one-year option to extend his £300,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford, which he signed last summer when he joined the club.

However, Ibrahimovic is ready to stay longer at the club and is asking for a deal that will see him play until he is 37.

According to reports, his representatives are trying to drive a hard bargain, pushing for a better deal and an extra 12 months on top of the one-year option.

Ibrahimovic has been a huge hit in Manchester and the Premier and has scored 26 goals already, including a match-winning brace against Southampton in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

