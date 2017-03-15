Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has dismissed his fresh indictment by the Directorate of State Services (DSS).In a report sent to the Senate ahead of his screening on Wednesday, the DSS said Magu failed its integrity test.“What does it say of an agency that submitted two varying reports on the same person, the same day,” Magu responded.According to Magu “up till now the DSS has not given me a chance to hear from me. I have not be given fair hearing by the DSS.”