In a report sent to the Senate ahead of his screening on Wednesday, the DSS said Magu failed its integrity test.
“What does it say of an agency that submitted two varying reports on the same person, the same day,” Magu responded.
According to Magu “up till now the DSS has not given me a chance to hear from me. I have not be given fair hearing by the DSS.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.