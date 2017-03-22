Researchers at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) University Research Institute, Lapai in Niger State, say they have discovered crude oil in the Bida River Basin in Niger State.
The institute’s Director, Prof. Nuhu Obaje, stated this at an exposition of raw materials and locally made products held in Lagos Saturday.
Obaje said the university had notified the federal government and relevant agencies of the find and that the discovery was made using new technologies invented by the institute which made crude oil discovery and drilling “quicker”.
The institute, he added, had also invented technology to convert water lily to bio-gas and another that reduces pollution in coal.
He said: “We have technology that finds crude oil faster. We found crude oil at Bida River Basin and we used our technology to locate more areas. We have communicated it to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the state government and soon, the drilling machine will muster to site.
“They will use our research and produce oil faster and in abundance. Already, Niger State Governor, Bello Sani, has written to The Presidency. We are aware that they have acted on it. The ball is in the NNPC’s court because we are waiting for them, although the response has been good so far.”
On the exploration of solid mineral deposits he said: “We are hoping that solid minerals and agriculture will compliment crude oil as we are keying into the Federal Government’s policy of diversification.
“We are here on the vision of our Vice Chancellor, which is to develop research at IBB University. We have moved to another level of application, innovation and domestication. We are here to demonstrate the researches we have been doing over the years.
“We have developed a new technology of using clean coal for electricity generation, smokeless fuel production and power generation.
“We are using clean coals to stop the generation of fumes that are dangerous, so that people can use it without it being injurious to their health.
“Ordinarily, coal emits green house gases that affect the climate but at IBB University Research Centre, we have had that dangerous part of the coals removed.”
Also speaking, Deputy Director, Dr. Naomi Dadi-Mamud said they were using oil and dead plants to generate bio-gas.
She said: “My research on bio-gas renewable technology was to convert such invasive plants on water bodies, like water lilies, to something useful.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.