Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday said three more roundabouts in the Lekki-Ajah axis will be removed to ease vehicular movement.The three roundabouts, according to the governor are Igbo Efon, Chevron and Third Roundabout.Ambode said the Ajah flyover would be completed by May.The governor spoke when the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited, led by its Chairman and Managing Director, Jeffrey Ewing, visited the Lagos House, Ikeja.The governor said the roundabouts would be removed next week.He said since assumption of office, his administration had tried to improve on the business environment and assured his guests that the government would continue to invest in security and infrastructure.“We have tried to improve services within the state and the area of operation of Chevron which is the Lekki axis is not left out.“I like to use this opportunity to say, we will commence the elimination of additional three roundabouts in the axis, most especially Chevron, Igbo Efon and Third Roundabout.“We believe doing that will totally eliminate traffic in that axis and we hope to also open the Ajah Flyover before the end of May,” Ambode said.Ewing said he was at the Lagos House to advance the partnership between Chevron and Lagos State.