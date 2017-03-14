Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) ex-Group Managing Director Andrew Yakubu has said he will prove his innocence over allegation of false declaration of assets, even though the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not charged him with any offence.Yakubu accused the EFCC of denying him access to medical attention, which he said he desperately needed.The former NNPC boss is being detained by the EFCC, following an alleged recovery of $9,772,800 and £74,000 cash from him, which he claimed was a gift.A Federal High Court has directed that Yakubu, who has been transferred from EFCC’s facility in Kano to Abuja, forfeit the money to the government.In a statement issued in Abuja, counsel to Yakubu, Ahmed Raji (SAN), said “within this time also, our client has been denied access to adequate medical attention which he desperately needs”.Raji said even though his client voluntarily presented himself to the anti-graft agency, he has not been charged with any crime either by the EFCC or any agency of government.The lawyer said the statement became necessary in view of media report alleging that his client is facing charges for under-declaration of assets and illegal transactions.He said: “Within this time, no formal charges has been brought against our client by the EFCC or any other government establishment for any offence whatsoever as widely spread in media reports.“Our client has been detained by the EFCC for more than a month since he voluntarily presented himself to them at their invitation and has fully cooperated with investigations.”He stressed that his client was determined to prove his innocence and willingness to clear his name in due course.