The Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), has told the Senate that he would not appear before the lawmakers on Wednesday as it coincided with the routine management of the NCS.
The Customs boss asked the upper chamber of the National Assembly fix another date for his appearance.
Ali’s letter signed by an Assistant Comptroller General was read to lawmakers at the plenary on Tuesday.
