Alexis Sanchez has said that he wants to play in a “winning team with winning mentality”.
The Chile international’s future is uncertain, with his current deal with Arsenal entering into its final year.
The Gunners crashed out of the Champions League after a 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich and face a uphill task to qualify for next season’s competition.
Alexis, who has a £50 million price tag on his head (http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/29/arsenal-put-50million-price-tag-alexis-sanchez/), says he may be willing to stay if the mentality in the team improves.
“I’d like to stay in the city, but for a team that is winning, that has a winning mentality,” he is quoted by El Grafico as having said.
“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract with Arsenal. Hopefully, Arsenal can push to win the big titles.
"I'm 28, I still have a lot ahead of me. I am a player that takes great care of myself."
