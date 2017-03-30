Alexis Sanchez has said that he wants to play in a “winning team with winning mentality”.The Chile international’s future is uncertain, with his current deal with Arsenal entering into its final year.The Gunners crashed out of the Champions League after a 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich and face a uphill task to qualify for next season’s competition.Alexis, who has a £50 million price tag on his head (http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/29/arsenal-put-50million-price-tag-alexis-sanchez/), says he may be willing to stay if the mentality in the team improves.“I’d like to stay in the city, but for a team that is winning, that has a winning mentality,” he is quoted by El Grafico as having said.“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract with Arsenal. Hopefully, Arsenal can push to win the big titles.“I’m 28, I still have a lot ahead of me. I am a player that takes great care of myself.”Alexis Sanchez has said that he wants to play in a “winning team with winning mentality”.