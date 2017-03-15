 I Want To Be A Yoruba Actress - Olajumoke Orisaguna | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » I Want To Be A Yoruba Actress - Olajumoke Orisaguna

1:28 PM 0
A+ A-

Popular Agege Bread seller turned Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna has disclosed that she wants to go into acting. 

''Mo fe act gaaaan ni (I really want to act), '' she told newsmen in Lagos. 

‘I’ve always wanted to be a Yoruba actress,’ she added.

Her management has disclosed that she's currently taking acting classes to help her achieve her target.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top