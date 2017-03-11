Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed that he polished players’ shoes while he was a youth player in Tottenham Hotspur.Troost-Ekong who now plays for Gent in Belgium, moved to Spurs amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.During his time at the North London club, he was responsible for polishing Ledley King, Younes Kaboul and Michael Dawson’s shoes.“Tottenham Hotspur did everything to attract me,” Troost-Ekong told Elf Voetbal.“They flew my mother to London to talk and even wanted to fly to Nigeria to look for my father. When I was there pretty quickly. They came to my school to arrange that I would rather have one day a week to train with older boys, and every day I would pick up a taxi.“As youths we had to polish the shoes of the players of the first team. Everyone had that my teammate Harry Kane for example. I was responsible for the shoes of Ledley King, Younès Kaboul and Michael Dawson. Real charts at the time. Shoes I was brushing it off well, thanks to the boarding school. I thought finally be starting … haha.“At first I thought to make it nice, but over time it became annoying. Because you would do it every day, only to go home when you brush the shoes had put in their lockers.“If it was not good enough, you would be told to get the equipment manager. At Christmas, yo