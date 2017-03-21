On Tuesday, Ali Ndume, a senator from Borno state, raised a point of order asking the senate to investigate an allegation that the upper legislative chamber was exacting vengeance on Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the customs, because the agency seized Saraki’s car.
The senate ordered an investigation into the allegation.
Ali and the senate have been locked in a face-off over his refusal to wear the customs uniform.
But in a statement issued after a plenary session of the senate on Tuesday, Yusuph Olaniyonu, special adviser of the senate president, said his principal had nothing to do with the issue.
“The allegation raised today by Senator Ali Ndume linking Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki to the importation of vehicle lacks basis as it was outright falsehood,” the statement read.
Olaniyonu said from facts and documents on the seized vehicle, “it is obvious that the senate president has nothing to do with the importation of any vehicle”.
“A supplier was engaged by the senate to supply a vehicle. While transferring the vehicle between Lagos and Abuja, it was impounded by the customs. We believe that is an issue between the supplier and the customs because the senate has not taken delivery. So, why is somebody trying to drag in the name of Saraki into the issue,” he said.
“The documents on the vehicle are there for the general public to view and make their conclusions. Now, that the matter has been referred to the committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, all the facts will be out.”
You may be talking nonsense. I don't even know how you people in position of authority perceive members of the public. Have you forgotten that some members of the public at one time or the other held such positions and therefore know how things work. The only question I have for you, Mr. defender is this? Who owns the seized vehicle? If it is true that the vehicle belongs to the senate president, then there are issues and the allegation of non payment of required custom duty fees is valid. The fee negotiation of the said car might not consider payment of custom duty fees as a result of the status of the owner, which is presumably the senate president. Proper investigation would unravel this. That is part of what they did to destroy Nigeria. Two different laws or policy for the same subject. Good systems with proven results don't work that way. Wake up Nigerians. All the same, president Buhari has not lived up to my expectations. The senate body should have been long reconstituted. They are just deceiving the man. Can you imagine, a day prior to screening the EFCC acting chairman, the senate president was with president Buhari and surprising the senate rejected Magu. I will continue to respect and admire president Olusegun Obasanjo no matter whose ox is gored. He is a rare leader. No nonsense man. We thought president Buhari was more brutal or tougher than president Obasanjo but he has proved otherwise. So sad! Corruption still thrives in Nigeria,. They have only modified it.ReplyDelete
I completely agree with you, but note that Buhari is handicapped by so many things in our Constitution. He can't really move as fast as required with the kind of Constitution that we run. Re-constitution of the Senate can only be done by election - people's votes which at the moment can be bought for a loaf of bread. Monies recovered from the thieves cannot be utilized because the cases are dragging in the courts, due to the kind of judiciary we are blessed with, which dispenses quick judgements for petty thieves or the small people wrongly or rightly accused but drags dispensation of Justice to the big boys, the treasury looters in the hope that when it is dragged long enough, something will happen that will assist the dismissal of the case. I hail our national thieves & their judicial partnersReplyDelete