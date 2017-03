Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday admitted that he had a “very interesting and challenging time” while he held the fort for President Muhammadu Buhari as the Acting President.Osinbajo spoke at a meeting Buhari had with top government officials shortly after he arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him by handing over the reins of government to him as Acting President.