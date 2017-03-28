Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, on Monday said he had five credits and one distinction in his O’level result.The outspoken lawmaker also said he had enough evidence to show that he was a proud graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and currently undergoing a master’s degree programme.Melaye said this when he appeared before the senate committee on ethics and privileges, which is probing an allegation that he did not graduate from the school.Earlier, Ibrahim Garba, vice-chancellor of ABU, had certified Melaye as a product of the school.“Melaye, who was at that time named Daniel Jonah Melaye, graduated with a third class degree of the Bachelor of Arts in Geography in 2000. And by this, he is a graduate of the university,” he said.“In my honour, I reaffirm that Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye during the third semester of the 1998/1999 academic session with a 3rd class degree in geography, that is Bachelor of Arts in Geography.”Responding to questions from the committee, Melaye said he was in possession of a document to back up his O’level result.“I thank you for the invitation and I want to state my unequivocal confidence in this committee to do justice to this matter,” he said.“I have few documents I would also want to tender to the committee and before I do that, I also want to state with every sense of responsibility that I am a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.“I gained admission on the 6th of September, 1994 and the admission was to study Bachelor of Arts, Geography and a copy of that admission letter will be tendered.“I also have a second document to tender, my acceptance offer by the university. I also have the third document to tender which is my result from the Ahmadu Bello University certifying me a graduate of the school.“I also have here a document for my registration that I tendered where I have C5 in CRS, A3 in Agriculture, C6 in Economics, C6 in Geography, C6 in Biology and a credit in English Language.“After my graduation for the Ahmadu Bello University, the school sent my name to the NYSC for the mandatory service and I participated in the one year NYSC.“I served in Police College, Kaduna and by the grace of God, that year I won the National Prize of the DG and it is on record and verifiable and I beg to tender my Discharge Certificate from NYSC.”The lawmaker added that with the desire to further his education, he applied to the school to send his transcript to University of Jos, where he studied Law, Security and Conflict Management.He said he also applied to the school to send his transcript to University of Abuja where he gained admission to study Masters in Policy Analysis.On allegations that he bore several names at different times, Melaye said, “When I went back to Ahmadu Bello University to study for master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy, I was already known all over as Dino Melaye.“My name as an undergraduate was Daniel Jonah Melaye. Jonah is actually my father’s name, so that is what I have on my university certificate.“But Because I am now popularly known as Dino, I applied to the court and asked that I needed an affidavit for change of name before my admission and I submitted it to ABU.“I will tender my identity cards and I came here with a copy of my final year project duly signed by my head of department in the Faculty of Arts as it was then called.”While fielding questions from the committee, Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno central, said he did not write any petition against Melaye as alleged.According to him, he only raised a point of order following publications alleging certificate forgery against Melaye, adding that “I didn’t raise petition, I only raised point of order 14 and 15.’’At the end of the interrogation, Ndume said his doubt about the allegation had been cleared since Melaye presented documents to show he actually graduated from the school.He also said the attestation of the ABU VC further cleared his doubt.“I commend the way the chairman of the committee conducted the proceedings of this investigation,” he said.“I did not petition Melaye, I only felt it was part of my responsibility as former leader and someone who has been in the National Assembly since 2003 to ensure the right thing was done to protect the image of the institution.“With these evidences, the judgment is now that of the public.”