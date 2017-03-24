The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has sent a warning to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.According to him, the President should be careful as he's surrounded by praise singers and sycophants. These men, he said, are the real “enemies” of the government who could “destroy” his efforts.“I feel sorry for the people in government because they are surrounded by enemies.” he said.He also pleaded with Buhari not to resist criticisms, explaining that the President needed people who will tell him where he goes wrong.The Emir spoke at the 10th Kehinde Sofola (SAN) memorial lecture in Lagos.