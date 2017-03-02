



Asked by Biggie if she wanted any of the evicted housemates to return, she answered that she would love for Soma and Ese to return.

Wondering if she doesn’t feel the returnee housemates won’t hurt her chances of winning, she answered that her being in the house makes her a winner.





Going further, she said she doesn’t need to win the money because the opportunity to be in the Big Brother house is one which is greater than the N25 million prize money.





Speaking a few minutes ago in her diary session, Bisola made some shocking statements about what would happen if she wins or doesn’t win the competition.The eventual winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show would be going home with the sum of N25 million and a SUV. This itself is enough to spur any of the contestants to do all they can to win. But this is not the aim in Bisola’s case.