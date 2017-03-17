Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has spoken up about why he parted ways with celebrated actress, Yvonne Nelson.Nigerian singer, Iyanya has revealed real reasons he broke up with Ghanaian Actress Yvonne Nelson whom he dated for sometime before their relationship hit the rock.The ‘Hold On’ singer made this known in an interview with a popular media outlet when asked about whom his dating presently.“I am not in a relationship and I will tell you why. It’s not that I don’t want a woman in my life but the thing is that being Iyanya alone is so much work,” said Iyanya, who is currently working on his Extended Play which will drop on March 28.“So much pressure and so much sleepless night. Oh yea lets chill, oh no I gotta go now, I’m flying over this Friday to spend the weekend with you and I be like okay, come over and when she touched down, I have to go somewhere this night. So all that stuffs is really making it hard for me to have a relationship because not everybody is able to accept the fact that I’m going to be in love with somebody who is not going to be around always.”When asked if not being around caused the split between him and Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson he said “that was the main reason actually, although the media will always be the media. But we broke up because we hardly had time for each other. So, it’s like every time she flies from Ghana to Nigeria during that time I drop Kukere I was hustling and I would do four shows in a day and I will make 2million because I was hustling boy and any call at any time I was going for it. So, I won’t say because I was in love with a woman I’m going to see money and I’m going to lay back.“When you have a girlfriend and she’s watching your Snapchat seeing girls back stage hugging you she will be like hell no! I can’t do this shit. And then you finally found a nice girl that’s ready to cope with all that and her parents are like Musician keh? So I just have to do my music and make money.”