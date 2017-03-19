Following the suicide of a doctor who jumped off the third mainland bridge to his untimely death, Sunday, an Instagram user known as @bimmms24, who was directly behind the suicidal doctor, gave a first hand account of what happened.@bimmms24 wrote “I witnessed the worst thing ever today!! The owner of this particular car jumped into the lagoon right in front of me!!! I saw him get out of his car, then jumped, I was directly behind him, I parked and ran as fast as my legs could carry me but it was too late…..“I wish he had waited a little longer, I wish I was able to stop him, I wish I was about to hold his hands, I wish he could tell me what the problem was!!!!! Depression is real…… I couldn’t believe my eyes, I’m still in shock, I couldn’t control my tears. I ran after him I tried to save him I called for help. Suicide is not the answer!!!!! It’s a pity a problem shared isn’t a problem solved anymore it’s a problem gossiped about…… we now live in a world where negativity is like 90%.”I really wish I was able to save him. Loads of people stopped because they saw me acting like a crazy woman, the ambulance was present, the fishermen were trying to help but it was too late!!!!! He left a note on his personalized Dr's notepad with his house address. May God help his family though this difficult time. Please, let's be our brothers keeps.Let's genuinely love and help one another. Life is short. We are here for just a little time. Let's spend that time spreading love and being kind to one another! She concluded.