Nigerian singer, Davido has announced he is quitting music.In a video he uploaded on Youtube yesterday, he bragged about his riches, saying, “Davido quits music! We no need am.“We are rich. I got all that I need.“Wetin I dey sing for? I no dey sing again.“After all I get anytin I need. I no sing again!”Recall that the singer at the weekend bought a Bentley to celebrate his birthday.The Omo Baba Olowo wondered why he should disturbing himself with releasing albums when he has everything he needed.