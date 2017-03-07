Nigerian singer, Davido has announced he is quitting music.
In a video he uploaded on Youtube yesterday, he bragged about his riches, saying, “Davido quits music! We no need am.
“We are rich. I got all that I need.
“Wetin I dey sing for? I no dey sing again.
“After all I get anytin I need. I no sing again!”
Recall that the singer at the weekend bought a Bentley to celebrate his birthday.
The Omo Baba Olowo wondered why he should disturbing himself with releasing albums when he has everything he needed.
