Senator Ali Ndume has insisted that he bears no grudges against Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye.Ndume stated this in an interview with journalists, while responding to insinuations that he called for the probe of both lawmakers because of his removal as Senate Leader.He said it was the tradition of the Senate, to investigate such allegations against Senators.“Are you saying I should not have raised the issue? It was in the public domain, and it is in the Senate tradition by Rule 14 and 15. There were precedents that were investigated. In the history of National Assembly, Salisu Buhari’s case came in the media too that he did not graduate from the University of Toronto Canada and was investigated. When it was discovered he did not have the degree, he stepped down and was prosecuted and sentenced before he was pardoned by former President Obasanjo.“During the Fifth Assembly, Masari as Speaker was investigated over his certificate and cleared. Bankole was accused of not observing the NYSC and he was investigated. He produced his certificate and we verified it. Also, there was the Patricia Etteh case, and she had to clear herself.“In the Senate, Enwerem had difference of ‘S’ controversy in his certificate as in Evan and Evans, he was investigated and when it was discovered that there were discrepancies, he resigned. Chuba Okadigbo was investigated too and he lost his seat. Adolphus Wabara was accused of corruption and investigated. Even David Mark was accused and investigated and cleared. If you observe, the rate of abuses thrown at the Senate has reduced since I raised the issue,” Ndume said.