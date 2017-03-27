Marvin Ebuehi says he is pleased that his first son Tyronne Ebuehi has finally committed to Nigeria after the misunderstanding that trailed his first call-up by fatherland.“I must confess to you that I am glad that he has finally committed to Nigeria. I am very proud as a father. The first call-up, there was a misunderstanding and things went the way they did, unfortunately,” Marvin told thenff.com.“I apologise for that misunderstanding. I have always said that he would have to play for Nigeria at senior level, because I am proud of my country.”Ebuehi, an Amsterdam-based businessman was at the Super Eagles’ Crowne Plaza London Ealing hotel on Saturday with Dutch wife, Toos.“Tyronne has always been crazy about football from an early age. I put him in an academy at the age of six and I’m not surprised that he’s on the way to living his dream,” he explained.Tyronne’s sister Tyvanne is a UK-based model and brother Trevin is a student in Holland.“I am praying that Tyronne fulfills his ambition of playing for a big club in Europe, and also become an important player for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.”