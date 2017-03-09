The Lagos State Coordinator of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Sunday Aladegbaye, has assured intending candidates of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, of a hitch-free examination in 2017.Speaking on the sideline of the Parents’ Forum organised by the Management of the King’s College in Lagos, Aladegbaye said there will be no compromise in the accreditation of centres to be used for this year’s UTME.Aladegbaye disclosed that measures were being put in place to avoid technical hitches, ranging from malfunctioning of computers to poor power supply.According to Aladegbaye, “We have taken time to go round designated centres in states, in order to ascertain the level of functionality of their computers, the backups and other requirements.“Where we find missing gap, we drop such centres immediately and those that meet requirements, we recommend them to management.“We will continue to insist on accreditation of well-equipped centres; no more, no less.“This is because, as a parent myself, I will not do anything that will compromise the future of my children.’’