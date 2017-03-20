The University of Calabar lecturer, Dr Emmanuel Igbeng, who was killed last Thursday, wrote about the assassination months earlier.Igbeng was shot at about 8:30pm on Thursday at the gate of his house located at Asuquo Abasi Street, off Uwanse Lane in the Calabar-South axis of the metropolis.His death sparked a cult war between KKK and Vikings, leading to the death of about seven persons in three days.After his death, it emerged that the UNICAL’s Department of Accounting lecturer, an alleged member of the KKK group, had written about his planned assassination on his Facebook page in November 2016.In a November 16th post, Dr. Igbeng had alleged that some politicians were planning to kill him and one Romanus Egbonyi.He also suggested, in the post, that “law enforcement agencies” were aware of the alleged plans.