Former Super Eagles striker, Benedict Akwuegbu has revealed how the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), lost David Alaba to the Austrian Football Association.The Bayern Munich defender’s father is a Nigerian, while his mother is from Philipines, but he has been representing Austria from their U-17 side.Akwuegbu also urged the NFF to cap Nigeria-born winger Kevin Arase who is also playing in Austria’s youth teams, before they lose him like Alaba.“Kelvin Arase is a fantastic player, I told the NFF about him two years ago when he was playing for the Austrian U17 team,” Akwuegbu told newsmen.“That is how we lost David Alaba to Austria, I told the NFF about him but they were slow to make a move for him before he was capped by Austria.“They should engage some ex-internationals to talk to these players. The NFF needs us, we can’t be overlooked.”